Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.18.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Big Brother Recap, the author of Forrest Gump book has passed away to which people are comparing the book and movie now, and if you are rich you can go to Star Island!

6am Alice News Network – Flu season is right coming but the right time to do it is mid-October, Hawaii is going to open back up for travelers who test negative for covid, a Massachusetts student who was positive for covid still went to school with other kids, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High features Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt, Marvel has found an actress to play ‘She-Hulk’, Carol Baskin is getting her own tv show, Chrissy Teigen accidentally slipped that she is having a baby boy, and Trevor Noah is selling his Bel Air home for $21.7 million!

7am Alice News Network - Isla makes a quick appearance, 29 states start to mail in voting ballots for the election, an ambulance was stolen in San Francisco with the medics still in the car, it’s National Cheeseburger day but pizza is still the number one comfort food for people, and the oldest piece of technology that people have in their house!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Prince’s estate released some new music, Sarah previews her son’s new song, and a local listener gets an album played!

8am Alice News Network – The tiny home of the future is here, a guy from Michigan was on whip-its and tried to pull a jump over an opening bridge and made it, and the big thing that people are learning and hearing on school zoom!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment