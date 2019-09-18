Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – An update on Alex Trebek, man busted for spray painting slur on wall, the number one way we over spend, and new words added to merriam webster dictionary 2019!

7-8am – Electric cars are the future, but some people in the Bay Area are finding themselves in trouble with charging!

8-9am - ‘Silicon Valley’ star Thomas Middleditch says ‘Swinging Has Saved Our Marriage’, reality TV doesn’t pay anymore, a few TV reboots, plastic surgery for RBF, school shooting hoodies with bullet holes land fashion company in hot water, common bucket list items, and three simple ways to make your home healthier!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

