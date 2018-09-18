Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.18.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The Emmys were on last night, Elon Musk sued by cave rescuer, rocket poop, and things that makes us bored now!

7-8am – We’re pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s name wrong and free Arby's tattoos!

8-9am – Elon Musk unveils images of BFR’s new design, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are NOT married, Prince Charles’ cousin dumps pregnant wife for her friend, actor Gary Busey has just launched a PledgeMusic campaign to support two new singles, the carpool lane sticker rules will now be changed, and the most fun cities in America!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

