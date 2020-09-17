Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.17.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Go-Go’s endorse a new 1980’s American Girl Doll, Kanye West made a video of him peeing on his Grammy and taking pictures of his contract to compare them online, Sam Jackson asked his fans to register vote where he promised his fans if they did he would make a video of him cursing in different languages, and Tiger King is taking over Halloween costumes!

6am Alice News Network – Three teenagers in Deltona Florida were trying to break into someone’s car but the owner just so happens to be a helicopter cop to which he caught them, Red Lobster is making a Mountain Dew Margarita, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Mulan crushed it’s released on Disney Plus, movie theaters are back open but people are not going, Netflix canceled subscriptions are at an all time high due to the movie of ‘Cuties’, and Hogwarts Legacy video game trailer is out!

7am Alice News Network - Research has been done on how the virus of covid-19 gets to us, the most common way people order their coffee in all 50 states, a new study says that there is a flirty face that women make, and the most adventurous foods at the store!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Some of the Big Brother castmates are in big trouble for using a racial slur towards another cast member, Travis Scott has been fined from the City of Downey for having a fan event at McDonald’s where to many people joined in, the Pentatonix did a cover of Tears for Fears ‘Mad World’, and the ACM Awards ended in a tie breaker!

8am Alice News Network – The majority of young adults under 30 are living with their parents still, if you eat peanut butter for breakfast that means you are a passionate lover, a mom decorated her house for christmas to keep the kids entertained, and people think it is to early to be shopping for christmas!

Final Break – Hooman is on to review the movies Tenet, I Want My MTV, Muluan and Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

