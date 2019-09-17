Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.17.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Kevin Hart's sex tape accuser called him a victim and promised not to sue, 'SNL' fires new hire Shane Gillis, having a dream come true, and a grownup son finds a way to not go to the fair!

7-8am – Wendy William calls out Christie Brinkley, Iron to be in the next marvel movie, and genius way to get the best beer fund!

8-9am - Ric Ocasek was recovering from surgery when he passed away, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ suffers heart emergency, washing your gym clothes before you do another work out, and annoying life inconveniences!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

