Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.17.2018

6-7am – Hollywood legend Michael Douglas introduces the dynasty's latest star, Ariana Grande listens to Mac Miller's songs off new album in latest tribute to rapper, Matthew Perry reveals he just spent three months in the hospital, Salesforce CEO Marc is buying Time Magazine, Vontae Davis of Buffalo Bills retires during an NFL game, and a new study that shows you how to make look fifteen years younger!

7-8am – Mark Burnett and Tom Arnold brawl at pre-Emmys party days before Arnold's anti-Trump show debuts, Jordan Peele filming new movie in Santa Cruz, secret crushes, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Drew Barrymore talks about her rehab stints, Bay Area professor comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, adults are hiring nannies, and new iPhones are coming soon!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

