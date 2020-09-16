Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.16.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Big Brother recap, Neil Patrick Harris has coronavirus, Tommy Hilfiger buys and flips home for huge amounts of money in Connecticut, and Matt Lauer put his Hamptons home back on the market for $43.99 million!

6am Alice News Network – The air quality should be better around the Bay Area, an electrician in Massachusetts went to go fix a ladies light but found out that her home need to be remodeled so he did it for free, dozens of cruise ship employees were stuck on the ship for the past 6 months, and for the first time ever the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will be for tv only!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The trailer for season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ is out, Kristen Bell let her daughter's drink non-alcoholic beer with their dad, ‘Black Widow’ the movie is getting pushed back again for theater release, Disney is considering to release the movie ‘Soul’ on Disney Plus, South Park is going to address coronavirus about a pandemic special, and Carol Baskin responded to her ex-husbands family running an ad during ‘Dancing with the Stars’!

7am Alice News Network - Scott Budman calls in to talk about the Apple Event, is it okay to have sex when you’re staying in the guest room of somebodies house, and a plastic surgeron lists reasons on why boobs sag!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Cardi B is divorcing her husband Offset after 3 years of marriage, Travis Scott’s meals are so popular that McDonald’s is running short on supplies, Bret Michaels has a line of pumpkin spice candles, Lil Nas X is writing a children's book, Madonna is co-writing and directing her own biopic, and the plastic crown that Notorious B.I.G wore in a photoshoot sold at an auction for $600k!

8am Alice News Network – The work out trend is to wear nude clothing so people think you are working out naked, people were asked what they missed about their old life before the pandemic, a 19 year old in Japan has a thing for stealing women’s panties but found out that he actually stole a man’s thong, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

