Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.16.2019
September 16, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Deaths in three: Ric Ocasek rockstar of Cars has passed away, Eddie Money, and Brian Turk from TV, and the Saudi oil attack!
7-8am – ‘Big Brother’ talk, New York uncovers one billion dollar Sackler Family wire transfer, and later school start time bill heads to Gov. Newsom's desk!
8-9am - Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott are dating, and a bay area company helping with the Granny flats!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
