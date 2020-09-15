Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.15.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Kardashians are looking to take their show to a streaming service, Kate and Oliver Hudson have a podcast where Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner reveal who the biggest stoner of the family is, and the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ mansion is listed on Airbnb!

6am Alice News Network – Covid-19 new case numbers are dropping, California ski resorts announced that they are not doing walk up ticket sales, La Nina weather is coming, and a survey says most people will have a tough time living without their phone for a day!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Carol Baskin’s ex-husband’s family paid for an ad to find justice for his disappearance during ‘Dancing with the Stars’, Andy Dick is doing a mock documentary of Joe Exotic, Robert Pattison has recovered from corona and will resume filming about Batman, the NFL is strongly going to enforce coaches wearing facemask while on the field, and the show ‘Good Times’ is going to be animated series on Netflix!

7am Alice News Network - Some fast facts, half of couples say it is close to impossible to keep the spark of love during the pandemic, and Pepsi has come up with a drink to help you go to sleep!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Taylor Swift gave a gift to Katy Perry’s new baby, the Rolling Stones Bill Wyman breaks auction records for the highest selling bass guitar, Dave Grohl wrote a theme song for the 10 year old girl he was in a drum battle with, Kanye West says he is not putting out any more music till his contract with Sony and Universal is over, and Willow Smith shreds at the guitar!

8am Alice News Network – Facebook is trying to crack down on misinformation on climate change, REI built headquarters in Washington that they were supposed to move into but changed their minds to which Facebook bought it, one out of seven people said they would end a relationship if the other person didn't like the same food as them, and Sam Adams has partnered up with Auntie Anne’s pretzels for Oktoberfest!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

