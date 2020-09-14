Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.14.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s been 6 months since doing the show at the home, a quick Big Brother recap, Chris Evans accidentally shared a pic of his junk on his Instagram, Stevie Lee one of the ‘Jackass’ stars dies at the age of 54, and some professional video gamers are telling parents to let their kids play video games!

6am Alice News Network – Air quality should be improving throughout the week, plastic has never been recycled like we thought, and a woman who was in a bad gardening accident where she cut off her hand was really to collect millions in insurance money!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – SNL is going back to the studio in October, Chris Hemsworth is coming back as ‘Thor’ in a soon to be new movie, Netflix creator tried to sell to Blockbuster but they passed on the deal, and Nicolas Cage is going to play Joe Exotic in an Amazon Series!

7am Alice News Network - At a college football game they were putting front line workers on ‘hero cups’ but it was really a porn star, a group of cyclist in California find $4, 000 on the road and returned it to the guy who it belonged to, and office romances have been hit hard during the pandemic!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Shere Hite who wrote the ‘Hite Report’ passed away at the age of 77, for the first time since the 1980’s vinyl records has sold out compares to cds but streaming music is at an all-time high, Tekashi 6ix9ine spends $15,000 on getting his hair done, Finn Wolfhard enters classic horror films into a bizarre music video, and Miley Cryus was on the Tonight show where she did a cover of Sarah’s favorite Hall and Oat song!

8am Alice News Network – The census is important to take, a guy on Tik Tok has a way to get free food from restaurants, the most states that do during while on the clock, a guy tries to steal a police dog by luring him with sausages, and the top outdoor activities that make you feel like a kid!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

