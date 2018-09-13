Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.13.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The big triple movies reviews coming up, Stormy Daniels is writing a book, Madonna’s daughter is all grown up, Apple announces the new iPhones: iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, the terrible hurricane, and studies show you want to hook up with someone like your mom or dad!

7-8am – The highest paid actors (through movies only), the search is on for a new Batman and Superman, some stuff about Big Brother, and dating somebody on opposing sports team!

8-9am – The new cast for Dancing with the Stars, why to be careful when drinking at the hotel mini bars, and worst injuries or bugs your children can go come home with, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the KOO Movie Review team review: ‘White Boy Rick’ and ‘The Predator’!

