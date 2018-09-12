Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.12.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – McCartney reveals Lennon sex secret, Sammy Hagar doesn't have to sneak around to sleep with married women, wedding songs, and Governor Brown is having a summit today!

7-8am – Heidi Klum and Drake could've dated, but he was 'a week too late', man emails every Nicole from his University to find a girl he met a bar, and a man gets fake abs!

8-9am – Brian King Joseph electric violinist takes performance to new heights on ‘America's Got Talent 2018', and man who was given a 'bionic penis' FINALLY has sex aged 45!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

