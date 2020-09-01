Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.1.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Manti Te'o who was part of a catfish scandal back in 2013 gets married to his real girlfriend, Niecy Nash marries Jessica Betts in a surprise wedding, Minka Kelly is dating Trevor Noah are getting serious after dating for a couple of weeks, and the original script of John Wick would have made the movie very different!

6am Alice News Network – Labor Day Weekend is coming with a heat wave and beach closures, what the new term ‘gas station order’ means, and some of the Bay Area counties are opening back up again for haircuts and shopping!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Netflix lets people view some of their stuff for free, the ‘Karate Kid’ is making a comeback with ‘Cobra Kai’, also Netflix is coming out with ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, Tik Tok creators are now able to sell their merch right from the app, and only 14% of Americans watch live TV!

7am Alice News Network - Coors Light is going to send five people to the actual place that is their Zoom background, some fast facts, Starbucks is coming out with a funnel cake Frappuccino, and a women in Russia took a nap in her yard and then found out a snake went through her mouth and down her throat!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ariana Grande is the first woman to reach 200 million followers on Instagram, Ed Sheeran and his wife have a baby girl, Katy Perry shares a candid postpartum selfie after giving birth, a 10 year old girl challenges Dave Grohl to a drum battle, and someone mashed up Taylor Swift’s song ‘You Belong with Me’ and Cardi B’s ‘WAP’!

8am Alice News Network – A women went to Panama to visit family in March but when the pandemic she wasn't able to come back home for 5 months, experts are saying to keep the college kids at school not home so they won’t expose others to covid, the best way to get out of a bad mood is to fake smile, and a survey says that one out of ten people like to have the lights off when they do it!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

