Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.11.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It is the 19th anniversary of 9/11, the Big Brother recap, and actress Diana Ring who starred in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Avengers’ has passed away at the age of 82!

6am Alice News Network – The 49ers are set to play this weekend, cars from the 90’s are now considered classic cars, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – David Bowie’s song ‘Life on Mars?’ distracts Sarah and Vinnie, director Christopher Landon is coming out with a new movie called ‘Freaky’ which is a horror version of ‘Freaky Friday’, Adam Sandler is coming out with a Halloween movie for Netflix, and people are canceling their Netflix subscriptions over the movie ‘Cuties’ because of the sexual dancing the children are doing!

7am Alice News Network - A new survey says that the average Americans has watched 20 movies and 4 TV shows over the summer, and a list of things people missed most about going to the movies!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Two guys use the Tesla Autopilot as a designated driver with alcohol in the car, and some new music!

8am Alice News Network – People are actually eating more healthy during the pandemic and finding more creative outlets, people have lowered their standards when it comes to dating during the pandemic, and the National Toy Hall of Fame made their list on who can be a winner for the hall of fame in 2020!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment