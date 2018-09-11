Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.11.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Remembering 911, Dave Chappelle’s in town, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell open up about their new Lifetime show 'You', and a beautiful proposal story!

7-8am – Sharon Osbourne address Les Moonves’ problem, Nicki Minaj talks about the fight with Cardi B on her own radio show, California approves goal for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045, and a new study shows US teens prefer remote chats to face-to-face meetings!

8-9am – The return of Scott Capurro, Apple to release new products at special event tomorrow, and a lady marries herself!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

