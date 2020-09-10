Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.10.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Big Brother recap, Carol Baskin’s first song she is going to be dancing to on Dancing with the Stars is ‘Eye Tiger’, some reasons why the Kardashians are ending their show, Kanye West has to get shots in his hands from using his phone too much, and David Harper and Lily Allen are married!

6am Alice News Network – One of the founders of Jelly Beans is giving away one of his factories Willy Wonka style but will not get the Jelly Belly factory, September is the month with the most birthdays, the most popular baby names in 2019, and the NFL starts their season today!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Walking Dead is going to end after the 11th season but will have spin offs, Martha Stewart launches CBD line of gummies, tennis star Novak Djokovic is disqualified from the US open after throwing ball and it hitting a line judge, the new Wonder Woman 1984 gets pushed back again to be released, and Olaf from Frozen is getting his own movie!

7am Alice News Network - Los Angeles County announced that trick or treating is banned because of how many children have been affected with the coronavirus but then took it back due to backlash, a survey asked people what they did over Labor Day weekend which most people ended up staying home, and guitar sales had a record year due to the pandemic!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ronald Bell from Kool & The Gang passed away at the age 68, the Grammy Museum is going to have their own streaming service, and Joe Keery from Stranger Things is also known as the musician Djo and has new music out!

8am Alice News Network – A women in Florida hired a hit man to take out her husband's mistress but the hit man was a cop, a man in Tennessee was arrested for calling 911 to many times trying to see if they wanted to buy egg rolls, in the long run covid has helped our lives like working from home, and 52% of young adults are still living with their parents!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment