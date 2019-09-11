Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.10.2019

September 11, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Features
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Sarah Palin is getting a divorce, Blake Griffin takes NSFW shots at Caitlyn Jenner in first clip from Comedy Central's Alec Baldwin Roast, Dr. Oz talks about his mom’s illness, the Raiders won the game, toys we grew up with, and a new study on smelling lemons!

7-8am Margaret Atwood has a sequel for the 'The Handmaid's Tale' coming soon, Frances Bean Cobain launches ‘Kurt Was Here’ clothing collection, Britney Spears's father officially steps down as her conservator, Philadelphia news anchor files $10 million lawsuit against multiple social media and porn sites, and the worst place to drive!

8-9am  - The return of ‘Survivor’, napping twice a week can help increase your lifespan, and there are still good Samaritans out there!  

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

