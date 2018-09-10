Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.10.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Mac Miller died at age 26, ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Bill Daily dead at 91, woman mistakes dynamite stick for candle in power outage, suffers ‘extreme’ injuries, and how many of us sleep naked!

7-8am – Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fight last Friday, Justin Bieber settles lawsuit for punching man in the face, John Legend just became the first black man to become an EGOT winner, and the average person rating their partner!

8-9am – It’s a music segment, a beer company finds a way to not use the plastic, guys will never dress their age, a few fast facts, and pizza related injuries!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

