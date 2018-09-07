Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.07.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Burt Reynolds, Movie Star Who Played It for Grins, Dies at 82, the list of Van Halen’s best and worst songs, San Jose has the high prices for homes, FOMO isn’t a healthy state of mind, and how many people on Tinder are in a relationship!

7-8am – Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her return to 'Veep' after breast cancer diagnosis: 'I feel good', ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’, Nike releases controversial Colin Kaepernick advert, a lady gets lingua villosa nigra, and buying products that you’ve seen on social media!

8-9am – Cat calls, and tattoos!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

