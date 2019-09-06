Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.06.2019q

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Mac Miller’s drug dealer is in major trouble, Oprah is coming to town, binge watching, what most American women want from a man, and condiment popularity!

7-8am – Antonio Brown is facing suspension, ‘SeatGeek’ launches NFL Stadium Guides to help improve gameday experience, Jeremy Renner debuts Amazon 'storefront' after shutting down his app due to trolls, the verdict on the Ghostship fire trial, and a few fast facts!

8-9am - The first deep-fake robbery has occurred, people who love their dogs more than their kids, and a lady has a baby with her first cousin!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment