Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.06.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The People’s Choice Awards, Goop's Infamous Yoni Egg Cost the Company $145000, the five steps the US Military uses to fall asleep in two minutes, and trans man jailed after tricking women into sex with fake penis!

7-8am – 'Gilligan's Island' star is $200k in debt, turns to fans for help, Tom Brady plans on playing five more seasons, India decriminalizes gay sex in landmark verdict, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill, it turns out chocolate chip cookies are just about as addictive as cocaine, and the dictionary’s latest new words!

8-9am – An ex-NFL player Jason Hairston dead at 47, the list of the new ‘Survivor’ cast, wife accused of poisoning husband with eye drops shot him with crossbow in 2016, and a man tries to steal a monkey for his girlfriend!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman and Dirty Bird Jen review: ‘Peppermint’!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!