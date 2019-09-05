Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.05.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The ‘People’s choice Awards’, Lori Loughlin's friends want her to leave her husband, why the seat is stuck, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – An update on Kevin Hart’s accident, a new report on texting and driving, and a daughter got shot by mom!

8-9am - Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers swings by, best milk left behind from cereal, BMC Toys designs women army toys for a little girl, and how a lady loses a car!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman and Corey do the movie/shows review!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment