Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.05.2018

6-7am – Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job after he's shamed for working at Trader Joe's, the worst fans of certain things, stolen 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers found 13 years later but the search continues for those responsible, FBI says. Farting is not exercise and a list of things parents miss after having children!

7-8am – Asia Argento defends herself regarding the sexual assault allegations, Bhad Bhabie has a gold record, Slash will pay Perla a lot of money for spousal support, Wisconsin co-workers learn they're father and son, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – 'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase arrested on drug possession charge, Tom Brady likes Colin Kaepernick Nike advertisement on Instagram, Lionel Richie teams with JCPenney for bed and bath products, a man gets surgery for strangled testicle, the Tri-State Area is home to the worst city for raising a family, and a study on people using LSD working!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

