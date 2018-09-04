Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.04.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – ‘Offensive and distasteful’: Aretha Franklin’s family blasts ‘black-on-black crime’ eulogy, Time for EU states to rethink daylight saving, South Carolina woman allegedly killed husband by putting eye drops in drinking water, and banning phones!

7-8am – Metallica releases sonic-aged American whiskey matured to heavy metal lullabies, Pornhub seeking Kanye West as creative director for award show, 'ER' actress shot and killed by police, and what you actually pay on each gallon of gas!

8-9am – Machine Gun Kelly diss track: Rapper hits back at Eminem's 'Kamikaze' with scathing 'Rap Devil' Machine Gun Kelly diss track, Colin Kaepernick named face of Nike ad, meteorologist attacks TV anchor who accused her of hitting on husband, and a fourteen year-old addicted to video game Fortnite!

9-10am – We ran out of the building due to a fire alarm evacuation, and Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!