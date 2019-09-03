Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.03.2019
September 3, 2019
6-7am – Valerie Harper died, Rockstars that could die soon,Taylor swift killing the record sales, todays the twenty-fourth anniversary of Ebay, and more!
7-8am – Eddie Murphy is coming back to “America”, Eva Mendes is coming back to film, a flight instructor passes out during a student’s first lesson, and a great make a wish story!
8-9am - Keith Richards gets a smokeless ashtray after being accused of killing flower, Kurt Cobain's royalty check found in music store, over 1,600 flight cancellations Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian, and our patience threshold is down to zero!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
