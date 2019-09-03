Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.03.2019

6-7am – Valerie Harper died, Rockstars that could die soon,Taylor swift killing the record sales, todays the twenty-fourth anniversary of Ebay, and more!

7-8am – Eddie Murphy is coming back to “America”, Eva Mendes is coming back to film, a flight instructor passes out during a student’s first lesson, and a great make a wish story!

8-9am - Keith Richards gets a smokeless ashtray after being accused of killing flower, Kurt Cobain's royalty check found in music store, over 1,600 flight cancellations Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian, and ­­­­our patience threshold is down to zero!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

