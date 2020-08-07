Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.7.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The debate on if you say ‘Ant’ or ‘Aunt’ for a family member, the unfair advantages that happened in the Big Brother competition, and Mike Tyson was scared to face killer sharks!

6am Alice News Network – Southern California’s young people are having huge parties which the mayor says as a result they will cut water and electricity to the house, and a taxi driver got into an argument with a passenger who kept on letting out gas which smelled the entire car and ended in a knife fight!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Hasbro is in hot water for a button that is put in an inappropriate spot on a Troll doll, former WWE wrestler Marty Jannetty elaborates on the story of him making someone ‘disappear’, and one NFL kicker from Detroit or Denver will win free beer for their city for the longest kick of the season!

7am Alice News Network - Some high school students in Georgia are suspended for posting a photo of a packed hallway at their school, a third of people say it's been months since they hugged someone they don't live with, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Brain May leads a massive guitar cover with other famous guitar gods of his song Bohemian Rhapsody, Now That's What I Call Music still puts out albums, CeeLo Green has an alter ego, and BTS has a new album out!

8am Alice News Network – A guy from Florida who hacked a bunch of Twitter accounts was in court where his hacker friends zoom bombed the hearing and played porn, a man is upset about his family going against his dress code for his wedding, a father to be was upset at his gender revival party that he wasn’t getting the child he wanted, today is national beer day!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

