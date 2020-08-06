Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.6.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Brian Austin Green is trolling Megan Fox on Instagram, Facebook is coming out with an Instagram Reels in competition with Tik Tok, and Pam Anderson’s recent ex-husband is found on a sugar daddy website!

6am Alice News Network – The world's best golfers are in San Francisco for the PGA championship, a woman whose husband passed away from coronavirus used his obituary as a way to tell people to wear masks, mask mouth is a thing that causes bad breath, and top services that people gave up during the pandemic!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The MLB released revised protocols for the rest of the season, former WWE wrestler Marty Jannetty claims he killed a guy when he was 13, Brent Jones a former 49er has his Tahoe place for sale for $10.9 million, and Forbes release their list for most valuable sports team!

7am Alice News Network - The PGA Championship Tournament account calls the San Francisco fog ‘Karl’ which causes an uproar, the latest plastic surgery trend is for couples to get their private areas more compatible, and a 26 year old guy who was going to propose to his girlfriend but the apartment went up in flames!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie’s wife has an opposite review for Big Brother compared to Sarah, and the morning show experiences some tech issues!

8am Alice News Network – The Washington Football team have released the design of their new helmets, a new poll found that parents use their kids as tech support, the most problematic drinks that have led people to get arrested, and a woman found her husband creating a Taco Bell themed office at home and she hates it!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

