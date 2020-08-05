Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.5.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dr. Dre’s soon to be ex-wife is trying to fight their prenup, and Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are trying to save their marriage!

6am Alice News Network – A survey says that about 80% of people settle for less, and a man gives advice on ways to be safe while on an airplane during the covid times!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tik Tok songs take over the music charts again, the host of Big Brother claims she doesn’t even know who is going to be on the cast while some people have tested positive for covid, and celebs have come out in support for Ellen Degeneres!

7am Alice News Network - A warehouse in Beirut holding explosive gases blew up killing hundreds of Lebanese citizens, an update on corona vaccines, a stimulus bill should be done by the end of the week, a 14 year old kid took his parents Range Rover for a joy ride and as a punishment his parents gave away all of his stuff, and a person in South Korea tried washing $40,000 in a washer which ended up destroying it!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Doja Cat, BTS, and J Balvin are set to perform at the MTV Music Awards, Paul McCartney thinks that Las Vegas residency thinks that were people go to die, Tony Hawk has a pro skater album coming out, there is new comedy albums of Joan Rivers coming out in 2021, and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are Instagram officially to which her ex-husband says it's fine!

8am Alice News Network – Clorox realized they will not reach the supply needs by the end of the year, a student from Yale sued the university for going online and still making the tuition amount the same as in person learning, people say leaving your sheets in the freezer can cool you down but experts say that it doesn't work, and fans of Hooters are upset that the entire Bay Area region is left with one restaurant!

