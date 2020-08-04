Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.4.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah is antisocial on her walks and enjoys her kindle, KNBR radio legend personality Ralph Barbieri passed away at the age of 74, Val Kilmer says he feels a lot better than he sounds after a tracheotomy, and shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune are now filming new episodes!

6am Alice News Network – A women in Arkansas bought a marble cutting board which came with a wiener on it, Sarah found a rock in Maine that looked like a wiener, and a drug dealer in Florida ran from a car cash since his backpack was full of drugs but ended up hiding in a fire station!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Katie Ledecky can swim with a glass of milk on her head, Portia de Rossi breaks her silence on the Ellen scandal, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tries to buy the XFL, and the Denver Broncos have a booth that players have to walk through to get disinfected!

7am Alice News Network - The Postmaster General of the Post Office have eliminated over time for postal people which is the reason why mail is taking longer to get to their destination, a study found the most popular imported beers in the United States, and millennials and gen z are having a hard time to be financial independence during the coronavirus!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Taylor Swift is the first artist to have a number single and number one album debut at the same time, Melissa Ethridge has about a thousand subscribers paying $50 a month for all access viewing of her show, and the Pistons offer rapper J. Cole a spot to try out for their team!

8am Alice News Network – Isla gives us an update on what she has been up too, the 49ers are in practice camp, a list of little things that people look forward to, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment