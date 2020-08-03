Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.3.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Adele’s new photo on her Instagram shows how much she slimmed down, the moles are back in Sarah’s backyard, Sean Penn marries his 28 year old girlfriend, actor Wilford Brimley passed away at the age of 85, Mahlon Reyes of ‘Deadliest Catch’ passed away from a heart attack, and Justin Timberlake baby news was confirmed by Brian McKnight!

6am Alice News Network – Two NASA astronauts splashed down over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico which happens to be the first time in 45 years, red onions in California has been the source of salmonella that has affected people in the U.S. and California, and a relationship expert says to never date a man in their 30’s!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The conflict surrounding ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ continues to grow and the Dodgers coach becomes a meme after taking off his mask to cough!

7am Alice News Network - The bubble for the NBA and NHL has been successful, a man who lost his penis over an infection is growing a new one on his arm, and the average guy starts losing hair around the age of 29!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Taylor Swift new album is 2020’s biggest #1 debut, Spotify CEO says to artist to produce more content in response to them not being happy with how much they are making off the platform, the swifties are harassing a reporter who gave a review of the album ‘Folklore’, The Go-Go’s release a new song for the first time in years, and Tekashni 6ix9ine is finished with his house arrest!

8am Alice News Network – Tik Tok might be bought by Microsoft so it can stay in the United States, the name Karen is going to disappear due to the ongoing memes of the ‘Karen’s’, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

