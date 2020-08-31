Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.31.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah watches the movie ‘Contagion’ over the weekend, Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer that he had for 4 years, NBA player Cliff Robinson passed away, Linda Hamilton’s twin sister dies, and the Big Brother Recap!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie plays his guitar too loud for his daughter, the NFL season is sneaking up fast, Sarah has a new hobby of painting rocks, Pinterest pays $89.5 million to terminate their lease in San Francisco, and a 3 year old girl in Taiwan got caught up in strings of a kite!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – David Blaine postpones his helium-balloon stunt, Nicholas Cage is producing and star in Amazon fantasy drama, there is a trailer out for the show ‘The Stand’ a book by Stephan King, and on Friday Elon Musk reveals his brain chip that he is testing on pigs!

7am Alice News Network - Chico State told their students to leave campus and will do online learning, and divorcee rates have skyrocketed during covid!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A roundup of the MTV VMA’s and who was the big winner of the night, Rick Astley covers Post Malone’s song ‘Better Now’, Vinnie scares his kids, and James Hetfield has snakes named after him!

8am Alice News Network – Home Improvement projects have been very popular during the pandemic, 89% of young adults have a fear of being without their phone, the how new costume for this year is Karen, and a 4 year old girl was on a Unicorn floaty when she floated out to sea before her parents noticed!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

