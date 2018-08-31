Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.31.2018

August 31, 2018
Sarah And Vinnie
Sarah And Vinnie Full Show Podcast
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Brian King Joseph made it to the semi-final, Heather Locklear charged for assault, and somebody put eggs somewhere they shouldn’t be!

7-8am – Aretha Franklin’s outfit changes after death, the number one reason why women take so many selfies, and awkward first kisses!  

8-9am – Children lengthen your morning routine, and some fast facts!  

9-10am – Marcus reads all your contributions through text messages!

