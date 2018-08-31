Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.31.2018
August 31, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Brian King Joseph made it to the semi-final, Heather Locklear charged for assault, and somebody put eggs somewhere they shouldn’t be!
7-8am – Aretha Franklin’s outfit changes after death, the number one reason why women take so many selfies, and awkward first kisses!
8-9am – Children lengthen your morning routine, and some fast facts!
9-10am – Marcus reads all your contributions through text messages!
