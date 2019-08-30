Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.30.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Travis Scott supposedly got facial surgery, Travis Scott has a documentary coming out, the big hurricane in Florida, and Apple rumors!

7-8am – Betty White’s newest promo for the NFL, Nicole Richie's in-depth airplane cleaning routine is ridiculous and brilliant, college kids are overdosing on tuna fish, and chore play!

8-9am - Things we struggle with when going back to school, the best toppings for pancakes, and being married can be good for your health… if you find the right partner!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment