Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.30.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – California becomes first state to end cash bail after forty-year fight, and foods that get you sick!

7-8am – Ed Sheeran reveals he played himself in Danny Boyle's new film, mystery woman who rang doorbells in middle of night identified, BART reports man found dead in bathroom at Bay Fair Station, top five physical attributes cheaters want in their partners, Pizza Hut in Taiwan just released a new pizza that uses fried fish sticks as the main topping, along with pineapple on top too!

8-9am – Changing Aretha George Garofano, the man who hacked and leaked nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence was sentenced to eight months in federal prison, Cardi B will not leave her baby for less than three hundred thousand dollars, Michael Jackson was on the ‘Simpsons’, sex on the beach, and the ten annoying things that happen in your day to day life!

9-10am – Marcus reads all your contributions through text messages, and a movie review: Scott, Uzette, and Hooman review ‘Pick of the Litter’ !

