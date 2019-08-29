Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.29.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – A full recap of last night’s ‘Big Brother’, and how desperate some people are for Green Bay Packers season tickets!

7-8am – MythBusters' Jessi Combs dead at 36 trying to break own record, how you can buy Heath Ledger’s iconic ‘Brokeback Mountain’ jeans, Chloe Green caught boo’d up with a man that is not Jeremy Meeks, credit card skimmers discovered at Woodside gas station, and “adulting”!

8-9am - The highest earning Youtubers, Ed Sheeran celebrates record-breaking divide tour in triumphant post, and Marriott banning little shampoo bottles by 2020!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment