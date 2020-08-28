Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.28.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Today is the anniversary of the march on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, there were a bunch of protesters at Jeff Bezos D.C. home where they brought a guillotine, R. Kelly, attacked by a fellow inmate due to protests from his fans, and Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have discussed children together!

6am Alice News Network – An update on what fires are burning in Bay Area counties, a man was arrested for stealing one of the firefighters wallets, a school in Sunnyvale was the first to open up for in person learning, and when to tell someone to turn their phone on silent!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The MTV VMA’s is happening this Sunday, Billboard put together a list of the best music video artists, 99 metal artists sing 99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall for charity, and Snoop Dog is starting his own wine business!

7am Alice News Network - Kyle Rittenhouse who shot 3 people during the protest for Jacob Blake is going to be tried as an adult and will be in court today, according to a new survey about half of people consider themselves foodies, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Motown is releasing MLK’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech for streaming today, and Sarah used to host a reggae show back in the day!

8am Alice News Network – A turkey tail makes the news with a women thinking it is a man’s area, many people are saying that have saved quite a bit of money during the pandemic, a survey says that single people in the US just want to stay single, and top five deal breakers for dating!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

