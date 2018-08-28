Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.28.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Ordering DVDs via Netflix, how your relationship relates to your health, and the super bridezilla!

7-8am – The most important instrument in a band, top songs of the summer, and John McAfee says he never goes anywhere unarmed!

8-9am – Maura Tierney gets hit by a car while out bike riding, Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to extension to be highest-paid, one lucky man wins a scratchers lottery ticket four times in a row, and annoying things people put emails!

9-10am – Marcus reads all your contributions through text messages, and finally Steve Perry joins us in studio!

