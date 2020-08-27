Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.27.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s been 7 years since Miley Cryus came out with the song “Wrecking Ball”, Jeff Bezos becomes the first person in the world to be worth $200 billion, the cancel police is after Noah Schnapp for singing along to the Lil Dickey song ‘Freaky Friday’ and allegedly saying the n-word, and a wine tasting contest for which celebrity has the best wine!

6am Alice News Network – Sports were cancelled in response to the protest if Jacob Blake, google searches of panic or anxiety attack have reached an all-time high, the best fast food fries ranked in the United States, and Vinnie fell for some click bait!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Halle Berry is representing herself in her own divorce case, an update on the NBA boycott in relation to the Jacob Blake shooting, Kobe Bryant signed a number 8 on the basketball is going up for auction, and Bella Thorne is the first to earn $1 million on OnlyFans!

7am Alice News Network - Man shorts style is now short shorts as a style, Sarah tries to convince Vinnie to start an OnlyFans page, and senior citizens are missing their bingo nights!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Katy Perry has giving birth to her baby girl with Orlando Bloom, Tekashi 6ix9ine has horrible fashion choices and trolling his old gang members, Steve Earle’s son Justin Townes Earle passed away at the age of 38 from overdose, and Alanis Morissette reimagines her songs “You Oughta Know” and “Reasons I Drink” for Spotify Singles!

8am Alice News Network – About half of parents have clashed with their parents or in-laws on how to parent, and a poll ranks the sexist and least sexist accents in America!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

