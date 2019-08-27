Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.27.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Everything about the VMAs, Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he’ll accept aid for Amazon fires if Macron apologizes, a lady files for divorce because her husband is WAY TOO NICE, and KFC is intending to implement meat like vegetarian options!

7-8am – Celebrities we fantasize about, the Johnson and Johnson lawsuit, testing out a new gun, and the most annoying things people do!

8-9am - Microplastic is everywhere and we’re all eating it, how playing an instrument can help your health, people are finally learning how to hide their social media activity online!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

