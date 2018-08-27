Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.27.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Revisiting Aretha’s death, Bill Cosby’s entire reputation is down the drain, and teens are trying to limit themselves on their own phones!

7-8am – Ariana Grande stands up for Pete Davidson, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Colin Kaepernick targets the ‘Im with Kap’ trademark, and the state that doesn't love dogs!

9-10am – Marcus reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!