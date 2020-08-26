Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.26.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Justin Bieber threw a late night house party for one of his friends where a lot of other celebs showed up, Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh had a very hard time with his covid battle and is mad that his neighbor Tik Tok star Bryce Hall keeps on throwing parties, the novel The Stand by Stephan King is coming to CBS all access, and Sean Connery is 90 years old!

6am Alice News Network – Some colleges are starting remoting learning today, the air quality in the Bay Area is the worst it's ever been, a lot of people are moving to Tahoe, and Squaw Valley is now really considering changing the name but needs help finding it!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jonny Moseley has a go to song at a bar, and the former Ceo of Zappos Tony Hsieh has retired from the company and changed a trailer park into a micro living oasis with llamas!

7am Alice News Network - The most common google searches for each state on how to start a hobby!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The cast of Dancing with the Stars is out with some confirmation and fan speculation, the bar that inspired the show Cheers has closed due to covid, and unreleased album from the Wu-Tang Clan is going to be a movie and going to Netflix!

8am Alice News Network – A conference in Massachusetts with 200 people had about 90 infections of covid which then spread worldwide, a man in Pennsylvania was stabbed in the back by his estranged wife because he was ignoring him, a guy on Twitter is going viral for encouraging others to frolic, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment