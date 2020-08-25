Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.25.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah and Vinnie play a game to guess which celebs are over or under 40 years old, Paris Hilton says that Kim Kardashian pushed her to freeze eggs in case she wanted to be a mom later, a list of celebrities that have broken up during quarantine, and Ireland Baldwin show pictures of her face after she was attacked in a parking lot!

6am Alice News Network – Air quality in the Bay Area is at the worst it has ever been, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times by police while he was unarmed, American Girl Dolls have come out with a Hero line where they created people who are heroes during the pandemic, and Vinnie gives Sarah an idea for her slappy sewing shopping!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Yesterday was Kobe Bryant’s birthday where the Lakes and many others pay tribute to him, the highest selling sports card is baseball player Mike Trout’s rookie card for $3.9 million, the Queen is moving out of Buckingham Palace, and Dax Shepard gets into a motorcycle accident at the Sonoma Raceway!

7am Alice News Network - Jerry Falwell Jr. says he resigned from his college president after sex scandal with his wife makes the news, a survey asked people if they were prepared for natural disasters which many are not, and tips on how to be prepared during a natural disaster!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Wiz Khalifa is starting his own delivery-only restaurant chain, Tom Morello explains why he bought a red guitar that reminds him of Taco Bell red sauce, Record Store Day has been spread over 3 days and has new releases from David Bowie, the Goo Goo Dolls announced that they are coming out with a Christmas songs, and even though The Killers came out with a new album last week they are coming out with another one next spring!

8am Alice News Network – An update on Jacob Blake who was shot in the back by cops, some reports are saying the antibodies test for covid are pointless, cruise trips are back up running or at least trying to be, the most important thing for couples to have in common for a relationship, and the average of how much Americans spend on toilet paper!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment