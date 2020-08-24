Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie give more of an update on what it is like to be part of evacuations, Matthew McConaughey story on the meditation app “Calm” has been downloaded 11 million times since 2018, and Kellyanne Conway is stepping down from her job at the White House as her daughter tries to go for emancipation!

6am Alice News Network – An update on some of the fires in California, the ongoing crime that happens when people evacuate their property, and a list of the most iconic clothing items from over time!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Lori Loughlin is finally sentenced to 2 months of jail whereas her husband had more to do with the scheme and got a longer jail sentence, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their Beverly Hills home for $24 million, the Kentucky Derby is still happening with no audience, Rachel McAdams might be pregnant, Kelly Osbourne is giving insight on her gastric sleeve surgery, and Larry King has lost two of his kids three weeks apart from each other!

7am Alice News Network - Colleges across the United States have experienced covid outbreaks, cops are looking for a man who went around Walmart giving Covid hugs, many people are buying or renting RV’s during the pandemic, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jessie’s Girl gets a song squeal with an explanation from Rick Springfield, songs of the summer from when you graduated high school, some of the most recent celebrity deaths, and Taylor Swift signed an unknown amount of her new cd’s which were sold at local record stores, and Ozzy Osbourne doesn't like Post Malone’s face tattoos!

8am Alice News Network – The worst thing to visit in your state, a university in England says that screen time for kids isn't that bad but it might actually be good for them, if you sew a button on the nose of a mask for glasses they will not fog up, and there is a plastic surgery boom during the pandemic!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment