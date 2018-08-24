Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.24.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Calpurnia will be at Amoeba San Francisco on Sunday, August 26th at 10:30 AM to sign copies of their new EP, the ten best Led Zeppelin songs, and a study shows that alcohol is actually bad for you!

7-8am – Kirstie Alley says she 'Almost Ran Off and Married' John Travolta: 'I Still Love Him', and tensions rise between Burning Man and law enforcement!

8-9am – TSA agent caught having sex with woman on tape, and the ten worst jobs for women in America!

9-10am – Jonny reads all your contributions through text messages!

