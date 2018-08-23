Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.23.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Ben Affleck checks into rehab and a couple politicians' hair!

7-8am – Ben Affleck checked into rehab … the world’s highest paid actor, lady rides her bicycle on the Bay Bridge, and opioid crisis leads to officials looking into social media to see what lead to the overdoses!

8-9am – Jonny sings "Gin and Juice" by Snoop Dogg, Basilica Hudson's pioneering people fundraiser will pay tribute to Courtney Love, and kids are now intentionally trying to reduce screen time!

9-10am – Jonny reads all your contributions through text messages, and a movie review with Tommy Igoe and Hooman: ‘The Happytime Murders’!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!