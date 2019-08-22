Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.22.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Forbes list of the highest paid actors, Brad Pitt won't be going to South Korea to take son Maddox to college, more info on ‘DWTS’, and the worst commutes in America!

7-8am – Miley’s love life, Barack and Millelle Obama are locking down Matha's incredible vineyard estate, Pamela Anderson still wears her iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit to surprise her love interests, the nicest/rudest place in America, and a few fast facts!

8-9am - Band names that came from songs, Larry King's wife said she's "not going to fight a dying man", and the new Apple card!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movie review with Tommy Igoe ‘Angel Has Fallen’!

