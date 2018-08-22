Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.22.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Sammy Hagar joins the Fontana police department for a lip sync battle, and a sports update on our local Giants team!

7-8am – An update on the hottest songs on the Billboard charts, Aretha Franklin did not have a will in place when she died, and Facebook has trust ratings for users; but it won’t tell you your score!

8-9am – Taylor Swift breaks her own record for highest-grossing U.S. tour by a woman, and mayor Sam Liccardo will get tattoo of San Jose's logo if he gets one million retweets!

9-10am – Jonny reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!