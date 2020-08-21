Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.21.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ron Jeremy left a pile of skin at the Alice studio back in the day and is a hoarder, Scott Disick and Sofie Richie break up again, Gerard Butler and his girlfriend of 6 years part ways, and the estranged husband of Stacy Dash said he was under prayer techniques so he wants the marriage over!

6am Alice News Network – 4 deaths have been reported in the LNU fire, 3 deaths in Napa and 1 in Solano county, Google and Gmail had a global outage yesterday, 88% of women say men are more attractive with a mask on, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bryce Hall a famous Tik Tokers gets in trouble with the city of LA for throwing a house party with more than a 100 people, and Robert Pattinson is the new Batman and they resume filming in London but Ben Affleck is not done being Batman and going to star in the Flash movie!

7am Alice News Network - Scott Budman calls in to give more information on the drama with Uber and Lyft and the state of California, and people cook the same meal at least 28 times during the pandemic!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Maya Hawke the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and Guitar John joins the Zoom call!

8am Alice News Network – Researchers in Finland found a hangover cure, a social media site is looking for a meme officer that pays $5,000, and Kellgo’s named waffles after a filthy slang term!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment