Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.21.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – A few things about the VMAs, and an alligator attack!

7-8am – A little more on the VMAs, Jon Stewart helps rescue goats that captured New York’s attention, Francis Ford Coppola agrees Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married, and the top nine signs you’re a foodie!

8-9am – Vinnie calls into tell us about the birth of his second daughter, a body believed to be that of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who went missing July 18, and California elementary school sends warning about "necking" game!

9-10am – Jonny reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!