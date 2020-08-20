Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.20.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bryn has another new at home setup, a recap of last night's episode of Big Brother, Cher is trying to save the post office by tweeting to volunteer at her local post office, and IPhone with Fortnight on them are being listed on EBay!

6am Alice News Network – Singing happy birthday is awkward, more Americans took road trips during the pandemic, and Vinnie has a family emergency to attend too!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah, Bryn, and DeJesus bring you updates on the current California fires while Vinnie takes care of a family matter, and the Bill and Ted trailer is out!

7am Alice News Network - The singer with the lowest voice catches everyone’s interest and the continue list of the most awkward things!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah’s John is losing the war with the ants in the backyard, there is a poll about who would be the next celebrity president, and Billie Eillish played at the DNC and had some things to say!

8am Alice News Network – Cinnamon Toast Crunch is coming out with their own cinnamon sugar blend to put on other food, and some fast facts!

